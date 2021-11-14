EU prepares sanctions for “ human trafficking ” over Belarus border crisis

The foreign policy chiefs of the EU and Belarus spoke directly about the migration crisis for the first time on Sunday, even as Brussels prepares to impose radical new sanctions on human trafficking that Minsk said would be useless and “counterproductive.”

The foreign policy chiefs of the EU and Belarus spoke directly about the migration crisis for the first time on Sunday, even as Brussels prepares to impose radical new sanctions on human trafficking that Minsk said would be useless and “counterproductive.”

Josep Borrell said he had spoken by phone with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei about “the precarious humanitarian situation” on the border between Belarus and Poland, the eastern border of the EU.

“The current situation is unacceptable and must be stopped. People must not be used as weapons,” Borrell said in a tweet.

In Belarus’ statement on the conversation, Makei said that any sanction would be “desperate” and “counterproductive”.

Tensions rise at the Poland-Belarus border as migrants endure freezing cold

Thousands of immigrants from the Middle East are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a clash between the EU and the US on the one hand and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.

Western countries accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime of engineering the crisis by encouraging migrants to come to Belarus and then take them to the border since the summer.

Belarus denies the charges and blames the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also rejected accusations of being involved in the crisis and urged the EU to speak directly to Belarus.

Detained migrants

Poland said earlier on Sunday that dozens of migrants were detained after crossing from Belarus and warned of a possible further advance.

Local police said on Twitter that 50 migrants had crossed the heavily guarded border near Starzyna village “by force” on Saturday.

Aid agencies say at least 10 migrants have died at the border so far and have warned of a humanitarian crisis unfolding as temperatures drop below freezing, urging a decrease.

But Medycy na Granicy (Doctors on the Border), a Polish charity, said it would suspend its activities on Sunday after five cars used by its team were wrecked by unknown assailants.

The charity’s work has been hampered before.

Last week, someone blew air out of the tires of his ambulance while helping migrants.

On the Belarusian side, authorities said there are 2,000 migrants, including pregnant women and children, in the largest camp near Bruzgi village.

Belarusian authorities have provided aid including tents and heaters, a move that could turn the camp into a semi-permanent presence on the EU border.

Poland has refused to allow immigrants in and has accused Belarus of preventing them from leaving.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Saturday a rumor was spreading among migrants that on Monday Poland would allow them to pass and that coaches would come from Germany to pick them up.

The government sent a text message to all foreign mobile phones along the border saying that this was “a total lie and nonsense.”

“Those who spread such rumors seek to encourage migrants to storm the border,” the message read.

‘Lukashenko was wrong’

EU foreign ministers will also meet on Monday to expand sanctions already imposed on Belarus for its crackdown on opponents of Lukashenko, who has ruled the country for nearly 30 years.

Borrell said ministers would approve sanctions for anyone involved in migrant smuggling, including airlines, travel agencies and officials.

“Lukashenko was wrong. He thought that by acting in this way he would twist our arm and force us to cancel the sanctions. The opposite is happening,” he told the Journal du Dimanche, a French weekly.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that one of the planned measures was the “complete closure of the border to isolate the regime from any economic benefits.”

Speaking to the Polish news agency PAP, Morawiecki also said that the entire EU “should jointly contribute” to a Polish project to build a wall along the border.

One of the routes that the migrants have followed has been through flights from Turkey and Syria.

Following pressure from EU diplomats, Turkey has now banned Iraqis, Syrians and Yemenis from flying to Belarus.

Syrian private airline Cham Wings Airlines has also said it will suspend flights to Minsk.

(AFP)