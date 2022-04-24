European leaders congratulate Macron on his re-election

European leaders have been fast to congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election to a second time period in workplace, as his far-right rival Marine Le Pen conceded defeat in Sunday’s presidential election.

“We are able to depend on France for one more 5 years,” European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

“I’m delighted to have the ability to proceed our glorious cooperation,” European Fee President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

“Collectively, we’ll make France and Europe transfer ahead,” she added.

The prime ministers of Belgium and Luxembourg have been among the many first European leaders to congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election on Sunday. Belgium’s Alexandre de Croo and Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel shortly posted on Twitter. With Michel, they’re each centrist allies of Macron.

The Dutch prime minister additionally tweeted in French that he hoped to “proceed our intensive and constructive cooperation within the European Union and NATO.”

German Chancellor Olaf Schulz tweeted his congratulations to Emmanuel Macron: “Your voters have additionally despatched a robust dedication to Europe at present. I’m glad we’ll proceed our good cooperation!”

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi described Macron’s victory as “nice information for all of Europe”.

Many in Europe have been involved that Le Pen would undermine European unity and the post-war order.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson additionally took to Twitter, “congratulating” Macron, saying he was trying ahead to “persevering with to work collectively”.

Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron in your re-election as President of France. France is one in every of our closest and most essential allies. I look ahead to persevering with to work collectively on the problems which might be most essential to our two nations and the world.

🇬🇧🇫🇷

– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 24, 2022 (France 24 with AFP and Reuters)