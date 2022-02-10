European scientists set a new record for nuclear fusion energy

European scientists on Wednesday announced new progress in the campaign to make nuclear fusion a practical, safe and clean source of energy, saying that an experiment at a site in England set a record for the amount of fusion energy produced, more than double the previous record.

The researchers said they achieved 59 megajoules of continuous fusion energy – the same process that powers stars including the Sun – at a facility in Culham, near Oxford.

Ian Chapman, head of the UK’s Atomic Energy Authority, described it as a historic event that brings researchers closer to overcoming one of the biggest challenges in science. It exceeded the previous mark of just under 22 megajoules of total energy achieved in 1997, they said.

The scientists warned that years of work were still needed, and that the level of energy achieved so far was modest. The energy produced in the last experiment, for example, was enough to boil about 60 kettles of water.

“We build the knowledge and develop the new technology required to provide a low-carbon, sustainable source of primary load energy that helps protect the planet for future generations,” said Ian Chapman. “Our world needs fusion energy.”

Nuclear fusion comes from the fusion of two atoms at very high temperatures, which then releases energy.

Scientists have been working for decades to try to develop fusion energy as a viable energy source. Unlike burning fossil fuels or the fission process of today’s nuclear power plants, fusion offers the potential for abundant energy without pollution, radioactive waste or greenhouse gases.

In the experiment, JET fusion reactions achieved 59 megajoules of energy over a five-second period. Expressed as a unit of power, which comes to just over 11 megawatts with an average of five seconds. The previous record of 22 megajoules was the equivalent of 4.4 megawatts with an average of five seconds.

Tony Dunn, program director of the EUROfusion group responsible for the research, said the result shows scientists are on the right track.

“If we can sustain the fusion for five seconds, we can do it for five minutes and then five hours while we scale our operations into future machines,” Dunn said.

Sibel Günther, scientific director of the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics, said the result will help inform a large-scale ITER experiment in southern France when this project goes online. It is currently under construction. ITER is a fusion research project supported by China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

(Reuters)