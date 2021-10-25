Evacuations as a burning cargo ship spews toxic gas off the coast of Canada

The Canadian Coast Guard has evacuated 16 people from a burning container ship that is expelling toxic gases off Canada’s Pacific coast, but there is “no safety risk” for those on land, authorities said Sunday.

The Zim Kingston is anchored off the British Columbia city of Victoria, in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, which marks the maritime border between Canada and the United States, according to the marine tracking site MarineTraffic.

He was heading to Vancouver when the flames broke out, and the blaze was reported to the coast guard around 11:00 p.m. local time Saturday, CBC News reported.

“The ship is on fire and expels toxic gases,” the Canadian Coast Guard said in a boating warning on its website.

Later, a statement on the coast guard’s Twitter account said that 16 people had been evacuated from the Zim Kingston “after a fire broke out in ten containers.”

“The fire remains a dynamic event and an Incident Command Post has been established to handle the situation,” the statement said early Sunday, adding that first responders were mobilizing to fight the fire and recover the containers that were dislodged. from the ship on Friday.

“There is currently no risk to the safety of people on the ground, however the situation will continue to be monitored,” the tweet said.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard said an emergency zone around the ship had been expanded to two nautical miles, up from one mile the day before.

“Due to the nature of the chemicals on board the container ship, applying water directly to the fire is not an option,” he said, adding that a tugboat had sprayed cold water on the hull.

Later, however, the vessel’s manager, Danaos Shipping, said in a statement that the incident was caused by “excessive listing due to extreme weather” and indicated that the fire was contained.

“No injuries were reported. The fire appears to have been contained and DANAOS has commissioned a Rescue and Fire Fighting Agency to come on board to ensure that conditions are appropriate for the safe return of the ship’s crew,” added the company.

The coast guard said the ship is carrying more than 52,000 kilograms (115,000 pounds) of chemicals located in two of the containers that are on fire, according to CBC News.

