Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for more than 95% of malaria cases and deaths. The world is determined to eradicate the disease completely by 2030. Additionally, Total, a major energy company, is considering resuming its multi-billion-dollar gas project in Palma, northern Mozambique, which was suspended after the capture of the town by extremists two years ago. In other news, several Senegalese tech companies are suing TikTok, and we’ll explore why.