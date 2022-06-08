ex-lagos governor wins nigeria ruling social gathering nomination

In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari can’t run once more, and his ruling GPC social gathering has chosen former Lagos state governor Paula Tinubu as its candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Belgium’s King Philippe expressed his “deepest remorse” for the Democratic Republic of the Congo throughout a historic journey, telling the nation Belgian colonial rule is unjustified and racist. June 8 celebrates World Oceans Day, we head to Kenya, the place conservationists are replanting coral reefs.