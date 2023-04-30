Ex-PM warns of ‘nightmare’ potential for civil war in Sudan amidst ongoing fighting.

Heavy fighting continues in Sudan’s capital, leading to tens of thousands of people fleeing the country and a former prime minister warning of the risk of full-scale civil war.

Despite the latest ceasefire set to end on Sunday, army forces and paramilitaries clashed in downtown Khartoum for the third week.

Clashes were also reported around the army headquarters in central Khartoum, and the army carried out airstrikes in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman.

Foreign nations are evacuating thousands of their citizens due to the fighting, with millions of Sudanese enduring shortages of basic supplies and tens of thousands fleeing to neighbouring countries.

The conflict could potentially worsen as army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continue their power struggle.

At least 528 people have been killed and about 4,600 wounded, according to the health ministry, and the UN World Food Programme warned that the violence could cause millions more to suffer hunger.

Although multiple truces have been agreed upon, none have taken hold, causing chaos and lawlessness to grip Khartoum and other regions.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged negotiations to end the bloodshed and to support an African-led initiative for peace in Sudan.

About 75,000 people have been displaced from the fighting, and the conflict has triggered a mass exodus of foreigners and international staff.

Fighting, looting and lawlessness have also been prevalent in the Darfur region, with at least 96 people reported killed in the city of El Geneina.

Darfur is still recovering from a war that erupted in 2003, leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths and displacement.