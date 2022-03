In Tonight’s Edition: Citizens of Tunisia and Ghana who fled Ukraine have finally returned home with others set to follow. Tens of thousands of Africans have been stranded in war-torn Ukraine since the Russian invasion last week. And we talk to winning Ugandan writer Kakuenza Rukirabashaiga. The author has brought a case against Uganda in the East Arikan Court of Justice. He was tortured because of tweets in which he described the president’s son as obese and hateful.