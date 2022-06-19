Expats in South Korea accuse bars and nightclubs of racism and exclusion

South Korean expats and immigrants have taken to TikTok to share movies they are saying expose xenophobia and discrimination in nightclubs throughout the nation. Our observers advised us that some golf equipment and venues systematically ban entry to foreigners, a coverage that significantly impacts folks of colour.

Kirsten Kells is a black American scholar who lives in Seoul. I’ve tried to attract consideration to the discrimination that foreigners, particularly folks of colour, face in nightclubs in South Korea.

I went to a really well-known membership in Gangnam two years in the past. “Oh, there are folks in your group who cannot come,” mentioned the guard, who checked out my buddy. And the guard leans ahead and meets eyes with me and appears up and down and says, “Gown code” and I seemed down and thought, “That’s not proper, we checked the costume code.”

However the truth that it caught my eye was that I assumed it wasn’t simply in regards to the costume code. It is very clear he does not need us right here. Or we aren’t welcome right here. I am not welcome right here and it’s normal to say “there are too many foreigners” or “you may’t get in.” However then we see white folks within the membership who’re allowed in or out.

Keels has created a listing of all-inclusive locations which are secure areas for foreigners in South Korea hoping to benefit from the nightlife.

We have created this record simply to make it simpler for everybody concerned. And likewise as a result of we’re bored with seeing our personal communities and plenty of others get harm. We simply understand we’re right here, and we’re not going anyplace. Our tradition is valued right here. We’re appreciated right here. There may be nothing mistaken with discrimination and racism, and in keeping with our observers, the locations that refuse entry to foreigners are a minority, however it’s troublesome to talk in opposition to them on social media. The legal guidelines that punish defamation in South Korea are strict and might result in jail sentences. Which means persons are reluctant to share the names of the golf equipment which have saved them away.

There isn’t any regulation penalizing discriminatory practices in South Korea, whether or not on the premise of nationality, race, gender, or sexual orientation.