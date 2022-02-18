Expert says: “Putin is looking for an element of operational surprise” in the Ukraine crisis

The West is concerned that Russia is looking for a pretext to invade Ukraine. After Ukraine’s military and pro-Russian separatist forces traded accusations over the bombing of the eastern part of the country on Thursday, former intelligence officer and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution Fiona Hill told France 24 that she believes Putin is looking for “the element of operational surprise, when he can catch up.” [The West]Unawares.”

“We were very worried… that there might be some kind of pretext for a conflict and then a possible Russian invasion. Looking back to 2008, when Russia entered Georgia… it also started with something like this: bombing from the region The separatist South Ossetia over the rest of Georgia, the Georgians returned fire, and then we got Hill, who was an American intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia before serving on the National Security Council, told France 24 “the Russians’ invasion of Georgia.”

“We have to be very careful, whenever an incident like this happens [Thursday’s shelling]to ascertain what is happening, to have complete information, and to make sure it is not a precursor to a Russian military movement,” Hill added.

Asked by France 24 international affairs commentator Douglas Herbert about when Putin might act, and who could stop him, Hill replied: “What? [Putin] Now he wants to be an operational surprise, we’ve already passed the February 16 deadline, when he was expected to do something… so he’s looking, again, for the element of operational surprise, when he can catch us. “

Click on the player to watch the full interview.