Explosion Beirut, a year later: ‘Together we will get through’

Special program

Nadia Massih of Jowharreports from Beirut. © France 24 screengrab

The grim anniversary of the blast in the port of Beirut, marked by a national day of mourning, comes amid unprecedented economic and financial collapse and a political stalemate that has left Lebanon without a functioning government for a year. Relatives of the blast victims sat in rows of plastic chairs in the harbor, with photos of their murdered relatives, while Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch held a mass shortly after 6:08 p.m. local time — just as the explosion swept through the city. Nadia Massih from Jowhartells us more.