Explosion near Aden airport in Yemen kills at least eight

An explosion near the entrance to the international airport in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden on Saturday killed at least eight people and injured at least 11 others, officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion or if the incident was an attack.

The explosion comes nearly three weeks after six people were killed in a car bomb attack that targeted the governor of Aden, who survived.

AFP footage on Saturday showed people pulling a body out of a vehicle that had been completely destroyed, as firefighters put out flames nearby.

The internationally recognized government relocated to Aden from the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, driven out by the Houthis, who are fighting Yemeni government loyalists backed by Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemen war in 2015.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for Saturday’s explosion, which is the deadliest in the area since December last year, when an attack on cabinet members swept through Aden airport.

At least 26 people, including three members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, were killed and dozens injured when explosions rocked the airport as ministers disembarked from a plane.

All cabinet members were reported to have been unharmed, with some ministers accused of a Huthi attack.

Children murdered in Taez

Also on Saturday, three children were killed and three more seriously injured in a neighborhood of Yemen’s third city, Taez, by what state media said was rebel mortar fire.

“The Iran-backed Houthi militia attacked the Al-Kamp neighborhood with … projectiles, resulting in the death of three children,” the new Saba agency said.

One of the injured children had his legs amputated and all three “are in critical condition,” he added.

A security official told AFP that the three murdered children were brothers.

A doctor at the Taez hospital confirmed the report to AFP and said the death toll could rise.

Taez is a government-controlled city of 600,000 in southwestern Yemen, a country that has been at war for the past seven years.

In recent weeks, fighting has intensified around the only remaining stronghold in the north of the government: the city of Marib, in the oil-rich province of the same name.

The coalition has said it has killed a total of about 2,000 rebels in the city in almost daily attacks since October 11.

Yemen is also home to Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula, which launches periodic attacks against both fighters aligned with the country’s authorities and insurgents.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have died and millions have been displaced in the Yemen conflict, which the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

( Jowharwith AP, AFP)