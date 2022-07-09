Expose: Video of an injured lady singing the Ukrainian anthem after a Russian strike

Folks have shared a video on-line of a Ukrainian lady who was allegedly hit by a Russian missile. Nonetheless, the kid’s mom issued a denial, saying that the lady’s damage was attributable to a bicycle accident.

The video exhibits a bit blonde lady having her ft bandaged by a minimum of 4 nurses. She sings the Ukrainian anthem.

Some posts, like this one on Fb from June 29, and this one on Twitter from the identical day, declare that the video exhibits a younger Ukrainian lady who was hit by a Russian missile.

The submit on the ArmyInform Twitter account that presents itself because the official account of the media company learn, “This little lady was hit by missiles in #Mykolaiv, singing the nationwide anthem in hospital. Ministry of Protection of Ukraine.

This submit refers back to the Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv, within the south of the nation, on June 29. The video was considered greater than 35,000 occasions.

One other submit from June 30 with the identical video and remark in French has over 70,000 views on Twitter.

The Fb submit was accompanied by a video of the explosion after the Russian strikes on the Kremenchug shopping center in Ukraine on June 27, indicating that the lady was injured within the blast.

Bicycle accident, not a missile hit Once you seek for the phrases “little lady” and “mykolaiv” in Ukrainian on TikTok, you’ll find a video of somebody with the identical nickname because the little lady. The movies had been posted on June thirtieth.

“Pricey associates, the gorgeous Elizaveta Komarevich is an actual star! However right this moment, scammers on social networks made her appear like a woman from Mykolaiv, who survived the bombings singing the nationwide anthem … Elizaveta sang the nationwide anthem very effectively, [but] her leg [is] She was injured as a result of she collided together with her bike… It is occurring! “

@oh_romana1234 Друзі, наша красунька Єлизавета Комаревич – справжня зірка!Але сьогодні нечесні дяді і тьоті у соцмережах видали її, як дівчинку з Миколаєва, що врятувалася від обстрілів і співає Гімн… Гімн Єлизаветка співала дійсно круто, її боліла ніжка, бо підвів велосипед … буває! А вона мужньо зносила травматологічну процедуру! Але вона наша і ми всі її полюбили, підтримуємо і хочемо, щоб дитинство було веселковим, у мирній Україні, у неї і у всіх-всіх діток.”Червону калину” у Єлизаветиному виконанні я думала поставити у стрічку завтра! Але зараз саме час! ТРАВМА НА ВЕЛОСИПЕДІ !!!

♬ оригінальний звук – Романа On the identical TikTok account, one other video of the lady singing the nationwide anthem was posted on June 29.

Reuters confirmed that the one that revealed the denial was the lady’s mom. She instructed Reuters that her four-year-old daughter Elizaveta was injured in a bicycle accident and that allegations that she was injured within the bomb assault had been false. She additionally defined that the household resides within the Ukrainian Ternopil Territory, 800 kilometers from Mykolaiv.