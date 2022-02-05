Extraordinary comeback gifts give Cameroon third place

Skipper Vincent Aboubakar scored two late goals as Cameroon made an extraordinary comeback from three goals down against Burkina Faso to level the match at 3-3 and win third place on penalties in the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The tournament hosts put together an exciting recovery during the last 20 minutes at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium to force a draw and move on and win the playoffs for third place with 5-3 in the resulting penalty shootout.

Aboubakar came into the break as Cameroon played against most of their unused squad from the start and were under 2-0 at the break.

A goal in the 28th minute from defender Steeve Yago and an own goal from Cameroon’s goalkeeper Andre Onana at half-time gave Burkina a shock lead and Djibril Ouattara added a third early in the second half to the home crowd’s surprise.

But Cameroon withdrew a goal in the 71st minute through Stephane Bahoken in a melee after a corner before Aboubakar used two goalkeeper cries to score twice in the space of two minutes in the 86th and 87th.

That means he finishes the tournament on eight goals.

A fantastic comeback was completed when Cameroon redo all their kicks in the penalty shootout while Onana saved one from Blati Toure to ensure some comfort for the home country, days after they were knocked out on penalties after the match in the semi-final against Egypt.

