Facebook pages encouraged migrants to gather and cross into Poland

Several hundred migrants, including many Iraqi Kurds, joined in an attempt to cross the border from Belarus to Poland on November 8, 2021. Images that circulated widely online show the group approaching the border.

Although Belarus has been actively pushing migrants into the European Union since this summer, our team found that many of these migrants were encouraged to join and take the dangerous route across the border by posts on Kurdish-language Facebook pages.

Videos showing hundreds of migrants on the road leading to the Kuznica-Bruzgi border post were widely distributed on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram on November 8, 2021.

This video was posted on the Halgord Omar Presse Facebook page on November 8, 2021.

Since August 2021, small groups of migrants have managed to cross the border from Belarus to Poland and Lithuania on a daily basis. However, this is the first time that such a large group has attempted to cross the border in one go.

The European Union (EU) imposed sanctions on the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko following the disputed August 2020 elections and the violent crackdown on the ensuing protests. The EU has accused Belarus of instrumentalizing this flow of migrants in response to these sanctions.

Grupa migrantów znajduje się obecnie w okolicach Kuźnicy pic.twitter.com/w5VxXp9QqQ

This video, filmed from a helicopter, was posted on Twitter by the Polish Ministry of Defense.

Posts calling on migrants in Belarus to unite and attempt a mass crossing were posted on various Kurdish-language pages in the days leading up to the event.

On November 6, a page called Ranj Pzhdary Journalist shared a video showing a migrant asking young migrants in Belarus to meet “tomorrow between noon and 3 pm to move towards the border.”

The video caption includes a link to Google Maps showing a gas station located about two kilometers from the Kuznica-Bruzgi post. That’s where the videos showing the large group trying to cross were filmed.

The publication garnered 195,000 visits and received more than 1,500 comments. The video was later shared on the Belarusian opposition Nexta TV channel Telegram.

In fact, the gas station is not far from the border.

This screenshot from Google Maps shows, in the upper right corner, the gas station mentioned in the Facebook page post of journalist Ranj Pzhdary. The border post is at the bottom left of the page. © Google Maps.

On November 7, a page called Kurdisch News posted a video montage showing families arriving at the same gas station along with a map showing a location in the woods near the M6 ​​route, the road that leads to the border post.

People appear to have been planning the crossing for at least several days. Belarusian opposition journalist Tadeusz Giczan reported that a Kurdisch News post on November 5 indicated that refugees would gather the next day in front of the Galeria shopping center in Minsk to decide on which day they should try to cross the border into Poland.

Our team took a closer look at these Facebook pages, most of which are dedicated to information about migration to Europe. Some posts downplay how difficult the crossover can be. A post shared on Kurdisch News on October 14, for example, says don’t listen to those who say there are no roads, bad weather, cold, and risk getting hit. Both pages suggest joining Telegram groups to learn more about the crossover.

Based on the “Page Transparency” information provided by Facebook, these two pages were created in 2019, long before the start of the migration crisis at the Belarusian borders. The pages are run by people from Germany, Iraq and Greece.

The European Union and the United States called on 8 November for Belarus to end what they called an “orchestrated flow” of migrants, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called on the European Union to impose new sanctions. in Belarus. Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller accused the Belarusian secret services of being behind the crossing attempt. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied the accusations against his government.