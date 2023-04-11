False: This video does not depict Ukrainians burning down an Orthodox church.

A video of a Russian Orthodox Church on fire has been circulating on social media since April 5, 2023. The caption claims that the church was set on fire by “radical members of the Ukrainian church” in a Ukrainian village. However, the video was actually filmed in Russia more than ten years ago and shows an accidental fire. Investigators concluded at the time that the fire was an accident. The false accusations against Ukrainians come amidst growing tensions between the Ukrainian authorities and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which historically had close ties to the Russian Orthodox Church. The Ukrainian authorities are trying to maintain freedom of religion while distancing themselves from Russia. The Russian government criticises and uses the Ukrainian government’s suspicions towards the Orthodox church for their own benefit.