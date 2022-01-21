WORLD NEWS

False video claims to show French army supporting terrorists in Mali

By hanad
0

Related Posts

Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed during the night’s…

Weekly protests against compulsory vaccination in Germany…

A video showing park rangers in a helicopter in the Central African Republic has been used to incorrectly point the finger at the French army to support terrorists in Mali. We take a closer look at this edition of Truth or Fake.

hanad 6869 posts
You might also like More from author