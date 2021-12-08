‘Families have the right to know’: the effort to identify migrants lost at sea

The crossing from the Atlantic to the Canary Islands of Spain is one of the most common routes, as well as the most dangerous, used by migrants trying to reach Europe. So far this year, 937 people have died or disappeared on such trips, a five-fold increase since 2019. For concerned family members, trying to find information about loved ones lost at sea can be next to impossible. Now, however, some NGOs are running programs to help families locate the missing, although doing so is an immense challenge.