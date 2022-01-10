Family, friends mourn when the death toll rises in a tragedy that collapses in Brazil

Friends and families mourned the deaths of ten people on Sunday who died when a cliff collapsed on tourist boats on a lake in Brazil, after two people missing in the tragedy were confirmed dead.

On Saturday, a large rock fragment broke out of a ravine and crashed into four boats in Lake Furnas in Brazil’s eastern state of Minas Gerais, while panicked tourists watched helplessly from other ships.

The bodies of the two remaining missing persons were found on Sunday by rescuers, Civil Police Commissioner Marcos de Souza Pimenta told reporters.

More than 30 people were injured, including nine who had to be hospitalized, authorities say.

The ten who died were part of a group of family and friends on the boat who were most affected by the rockfall, according to rescue personnel.

The victims were all Brazilian citizens between the ages of 14 and 68, according to preliminary investigations.

Tourists flock to see the cliffs, caves and waterfalls that surround Lake Green’s green water, which is formed by the hydroelectric dam of the same name.

Dramatic videos shared on social networks captured the moment when the cliff collapsed.

Such a video was shown the minute before the incident, with several people warning that “lots of rocks are falling” and shouting at the passengers in other boats that they would move away from the rock wall.

President Jair Bolsonaro retweeted some of these videos on his account, calling the cliff case a “disaster.”

Ramilton Rodrigues, a friend of one of those killed, was waiting with family members for the bodies to arrive at a forensic institute in Passos, a town about 44 km from the crash site.

My friend “came to the Capitolio area to celebrate his birthday, he would have turned 25 on Sunday, but was killed a day earlier,” Rodrigues told AFP while waiting in great anxiety.

A group of divers had to pause their search overnight for safety reasons, but other rescuers continued to work. Divers resumed their search on Sunday.

Extremely heavy rains have fallen in recent days in southeastern Brazil, which may have led to the collapse, according to firefighters.

Geographer Eduardo Bulhoes of Fluminense Federal University told AFP that rock falls in the area were more likely to occur during the rainy months of December and January.

To avoid future accidents, he said, it would be advisable to keep tourists further away from the cliffs during the rainy season.

(AFP)