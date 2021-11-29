Far-right expert Zemmour will announce his candidacy for the French presidency on Tuesday

French far-right expert Eric Zemmour will announce that he is running for president, a member of his entourage told AFP on Monday, after recent polls showed his popularity slipping after turbulent weeks.

“A message will be broadcast to the French on our social media” around noon on Tuesday, before Zemmour goes on TF1 television, the source said.

Several members of his inner circle began tweeting with the hashtag #Zemmourcandidat (Zemmour’s candidate).

The intense campaign had left little doubt about Zemmour’s intention to run in the 2022 election, and some polls had suggested that he could reach a runoff against President Emmanuel Macron.

But tensions have been mounting in Zemmour’s camp, as more recent polls suggested that support for the far-right commentator was beginning to wane in favor of the far-right traditional standard-bearer, Marine Le Pen.

On Saturday, Zemmour pointed a finger at a passerby while in the southern city of Marseille – in response to the passerby making the same gesture – in an exchange captured by an AFP photographer.

Zemmour, 63, gained notoriety as a commentator for his strident attacks on Islam and immigration.

He is scheduled to hold his first official campaign meeting on Sunday morning in Paris; anti-fascists and trade unions have already pledged to hold a “Silent Zemmour” protest at 1 pm (noon GMT) in the French capital.

It was speculated that his candidacy could be announced in the next few days before Zemmour gives a major speech in Paris on December 5.

Macron has yet to declare his candidacy, but is expected to do so early next year.

Traditional right-wing Republicans must announce their candidate in congress on December 4.

