Fashion’s highest-profile black designer, VIrgil Abloh, dies at 41

Leading American fashion designer Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died Sunday after secretly battling cancer for several years at age 41, the fashion house’s French owners announced and luxury LVMH.

“We are all shocked by this terrible news,” LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.

“The LVMH family joins me in this time of great pain and we are all thinking of their loved ones after the death of their husband, father, brother or friend,” he added in the statement published on the Twitter account of LVMH.

The group said it had been “privately fighting” cancer for several years.

Abloh, famous for bringing streetwear to the shine of the runway, was the first black American creative director of a major French fashion house when he was elected artistic director of the Louis Vuitton menswear collection in 2018.

LVMH also announced earlier this year that it would take a majority stake in Abloh-created luxury streetwear brand Off-White. LVMH acquired a 60 percent stake in Off-White and Abloh retained 40 percent

Abloh has addressed environmental and social issues in her work with Louis Vuitton, with anti-racist and anti-homophobia messages at her January show in Paris.

He said earlier this year that he planned to use his partnership with LVMH “to expand opportunities for diverse people and foster greater equity and inclusion in the industries we serve.”

( Jowharwith AFP)