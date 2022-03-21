Fears of food shortages after Russian attacks on grocery stores in Ukraine

On the night of March 20, a Russian missile strike hit a shopping center on the outskirts of Kyiv, killing at least eight people. Russia has been accused of targeting civilian infrastructure – apartment buildings, schools, and hospitals – during its attack on Ukraine. In recent weeks, images of the war in Ukraine show an attack on supermarkets, raising fears that Russia is “deliberately targeting” such sites to cut off food supplies for Ukrainians, who are already in short supply.

Retroville shopping center is located about 10 km northwest of the center of Kyiv. Much of the mall was destroyed late on the night of March 20, as shown in videos of debris posted online the next day. The New York Times reported that no military equipment or vehicles were found among the wreckage.

Following the attack on Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/cJTjZp0BqC

– Paul Ronsheimer (@ronzheimer) March 21, 2022 A video posted to Twitter on March 21, 2022 shows the devastation after the bombing of the Retroville shopping center in Kyiv. Images of the shopping center posted on Google Maps prior to the attack show that it contained a variety of stores, including Novus, a supermarket, as well as clothing, apparel and household goods stores. When the Russian invasion began on February 24, Retroville posted on its Facebook page that the mall would be temporarily closed, but that the grocery store would continue to operate at a limited capacity.

An image posted on Google Maps in February 2022 shows the supermarket located in the Retroville Shopping Center. © Google Maps This is not the only supermarket destroyed by Russian bombing. A huge grocery store in Mila, about 20 km west of central Kyiv, has been damaged, as shown in satellite images.

Russia’s deliberate destruction of food stores and grocery stores in Ukraine is painfully illustrated by planetary satellite imagery, where supermarkets have been deliberately destroyed and targeted.

This is the newly constructed Megamarket in Myla, which was destroyed in the first week of March. https://t.co/2r4muTDKCu pic.twitter.com/YC70QktvU4

– Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) March 21, 2022 Satellite imagery published by Planet shows the destruction of the Megamarket grocery store in the first week of March. Grocery stores destroyed in Kharkiv Civilians in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, have been particularly affected by the Russian strikes. A supermarket in Kharkiv was attacked on 6 March. Videos shared on Telegram show several dead and injured outside the damaged food store.

A video posted on Telegram on March 6, 2022 shows the destruction and bloodshed on the ground in front of a supermarket in Kharkiv. A video filmed shortly before, which France 24 monitors chose not to publish due to its graphic nature, shows bloody bodies on the floor in front of the store.

Many markets and shopping centers in Kharkiv were destroyed.

A strike destroyed the Parabasovo market in Kharkiv on March 18, 2022.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in Kharkiv published photos of fires in one of the largest shopping centers in Kharkiv, caused by Russian bombing on March 17, 2022.

Other videos shared online show the damaged markets and food stores in Kharkivand in nearby Chuhaiv.

These attacks come as severe food and water shortages have been reported across Ukraine, particularly in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv. Less than a week after the Russian offensive began, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said 40,000 people in the east of the country already lacked adequate food supplies.

Ukraine had to close its ports after the Russian invasion, and halted imports of goods and food. Martial law, store closures, and the general upheaval of war exacerbated food fears among Ukrainians.

Employees in Ukrainian supermarkets banded together to continue providing food and supplies to citizens and trying to maintain normal life despite the war.

The World Food Program began increasing its food aid to Ukraine on March 4, distributing food within Ukraine as well as to refugees fleeing across the border into neighboring countries. Other local and international organizations have begun mobilizing to ensure that Ukrainian civilians have access to food.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has expressed concern about the growing number of civilian casualties in Ukraine, saying that Russia’s targeting of civilian areas could amount to a war crime.