FIFA President assaults the “hypocrisy” of Western critics of internet hosting the World Cup Qatar

FIFA president Gianni Infantino slammed the “hypocrisy” of Western critics of Qatar’s human rights file on Saturday, and fervently defended the Gulf nation’s World Cup on the eve of kick-off.

Issues about Qatar’s therapy of migrant employees, girls and the LGBT group dominated the build-up to the match, visibly upsetting the organizers.

Qatari officers say their nation has been the goal of “racism” and “double requirements” and level to reforms to working situations and security which have been hailed as pioneering within the area.

Soccer itself as soon as once more took a again seat on Saturday, with the main target firmly on off-field politics simply 24 hours earlier than host nation Qatar opened the match towards Ecuador.

Talking at his match’s opening press convention in Doha, Infantino had harsh phrases for Qatar’s critics.

“To present an ethical lesson – one-sidedly – is sheer hypocrisy,” mentioned the Swiss.

“I don’t wish to offer you any life classes, however what’s going on right here is deeply unfair.”

He directed: “For what we Europeans have been doing for the previous 3,000 years, we should apologize for the following 3,000 years earlier than we begin giving individuals ethical classes.”

Infantino additionally expressed his assist for marginalized communities.

“Right now I really feel like a Qatari, in the present day I really feel like an Arab, in the present day I really feel like an African, in the present day I really feel homosexual, in the present day I really feel helpless, and in the present day I really feel like a migrant employee,” he mentioned.

One other difficulty that dominated preparations for the match was the sale of beer within the Islamic state, which severely restricts alcohol consumption.

On Friday, organizers made a dramatic U-turn, banning beer gross sales round stadiums simply 48 hours earlier than kick-off.

FIFA didn’t say the explanation for the sudden choice, however media studies mentioned there was interference from the ruling household in Qatar.

Dozens of Budweiser beer tents had already been pitched on the grounds earlier than the primary recreation.

Infantino highlighted the late change on Saturday.

“I personally imagine that if you cannot drink beer for 3 hours a day, you’ll survive,” he mentioned. The identical is true in France, Spain and Scotland.

(France 24 with Agence France-Presse)