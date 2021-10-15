Fighting for your children: investigating failures in the care system in Spain

Last year in Spain, some 50,000 children were under the care of the State, a high number that is largely a consequence of failures in the care system.

In Spain, children can be cared for as a precautionary measure, a step that is five times more frequent than in neighboring France. The decision in Spain to separate children from their parents is not made by a judge, but by social workers.

However, it often becomes irreversible, meaning those parents face a long battle to get their children back. Our correspondents investigate.

In this report, several families tell Jowharthe difficulties they encountered in getting their sons or daughters back. Although in Spain a child cannot be officially transferred due to the poverty of the home, a worrying number of parents who denounce the system find themselves in this situation.

Social services decisions can be heartbreaking both for parents, who are often already financially weakened by divorce, and for their children, who mostly grow up in children’s homes.

In Spain, 80 percent of nursing homes are privately run and some are currently under investigation following a series of scandals. In January 2020, 16 underage girls in a children’s home on the island of Mallorca were even found to be part of a prostitution ring.

Lawyers speak of their powerlessness over the decisions of social workers. Although the child care system is regional, the problem is felt throughout the country.

It may have its origins in 2006, when Spain was deeply shocked by the case of Alba, a 5-year-old girl who was beaten by her stepfather and left for dead. She survived but is now a quadriplegic.

At that time, social services did not intervene, despite the fact that Alba was hospitalized several times after being beaten. Instead, they relied on the false testimony of the mother who systematically protected her husband, whom she knew was violent. Both are still in prison.

This family tragedy deeply affected Spain and is undoubtedly provoking, 15 years later, a protective but sometimes abusive instinct on the part of those responsible for making decisions. Now they prefer prevention to cure, even if it means taking children away from their families on mere suspicions.