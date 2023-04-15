Fighting has broken out in Sudan’s capital between the army and paramilitary groups, with both sides trading accusations.

Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, is currently experiencing an outbreak of fighting as the army and paramilitary exchange accusations. The situation is causing great concern among the citizens of Sudan, as it is a reminder of the violence that has plagued the country for decades.

The fighting began on Monday, June 29, when members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, clashed with the Sudanese army in the Al-Fasher area of North Darfur. The RSF accused the army of attacking one of their bases, while the army claimed that the RSF had attacked a military convoy.

The fighting then spread to Khartoum, where gunshots and explosions were heard in several areas of the city. The RSF accused the army of attempting a coup, while the army denied the accusation and blamed the RSF for the violence.

The situation in Khartoum is tense, as many fear that the fighting could escalate into a full-blown conflict. The city has already seen its fair share of violence in recent years, including the 2019 revolution that led to the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir.

The current situation is also a reminder of the complex power dynamics in Sudan. The RSF was formed in 2013 by al-Bashir to quell the rebellion in Darfur, but it has since become a powerful force in its own right.

The group is led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who also serves as the deputy head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), the body that currently governs Sudan.The TMC was formed after al-Bashir’s ouster and is supposed to oversee the transition to civilian rule.

However, many Sudanese are skeptical of the TMC’s intentions, as it is made up of military and security officials who were closely associated with al-Bashir’s regime.The current fighting is a stark reminder that Sudan’s transition to democracy is far from complete.

The country still faces numerous challenges, including economic hardship, ethnic conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic.The international community has called for calm and urged all parties to resolve their differences peacefully.

The United Nations has also expressed concern about the situation and called for the protection of civilians.In conclusion, the outbreak of fighting in Khartoum is a worrying development for the people of Sudan.

It is a reminder that the country still faces many challenges on the road to democracy and that the power dynamics within the ruling elite are complex and potentially volatile. The situation calls for calm and a peaceful resolution of differences to prevent further violence and instability.

