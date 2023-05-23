Fighting Persists in Khartoum, Jeopardizing Sudan’s Ceasefire

Residents of Khartoum heard artillery fire and saw warplanes flying overhead, raising fears of intense fighting despite the internationally-monitored ceasefire.

Some reported relative calm as the truce began, aimed at allowing for humanitarian relief. However, activists wrote to the UN envoy to Sudan, complaining about severe human rights abuses against civilians during the fighting.

The ceasefire deal, agreed between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after five weeks of fierce battles, has raised hopes for a pause in a conflict that has displaced nearly 1.1 million people.

The truce is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the US but concerns remain about possible violations, with both sides accusing each other of an attempted power grab.

Sudanese activists complain of indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes against residential areas, extrajudicial killings, torture, sexual violence, and the taking of civilians as human shields.

The crisis is putting pressure on Sudan’s neighbours, with refugees streaming into Chad in large numbers.