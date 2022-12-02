Finish of the group stage: A roundup of the World Cup to date

The group stage of the World Cup ends on Friday and the knockout levels start simply sooner or later after the spherical of 16. What can we anticipate from the primary knockout spherical that kicks off on Saturday, with the Netherlands taking up the USA and Argentina taking up Australia?

FIFA World Cup 2022 © FMM Graphics studio So shut but for the indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Vincent Aboubakar’s 92nd-minute aim snatched victory towards Brazil. However they nonetheless stumbled after the Swiss nationwide staff scored a powerful victory over Serbia in an exciting five-goal sport.

Then Ghana couldn’t dispel the penalty demons towards Uruguay as Andre Ayew missed a penalty and the South People sealed a 2-0 win.

South Korea although had the final phrase, as their beautiful 2-1 win over Portugal meant that towards all odds they progressed from the group as runners-up.