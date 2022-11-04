Fintech in Africa: ‘It is the subsequent frontier, if not the final’

The worth of fintech startups rose greater than 80 p.c throughout Africa final 12 months, led by robust performances in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

Funding for these corporations greater than doubled within the first six months of this 12 months, with greater than 640 know-how facilities now working throughout the continent.

However the start-up market accounts for lower than one p.c of worldwide enterprise capital funding. To seek out out why, be a part of us on Perspective by Boum III Junior, co-founder of fintech firm Daba.