Fire breaks out in South Africa’s parliament building in Cape Town

A fire broke out in the South African parliament on Sunday, with flames erupting from the roof of a building and a plume of smoke that could be seen several kilometers away, but authorities said after several hours that firefighters had the situation under control.

Several hours after the fire started in the legislative capital Cape Town, thick smoke was still flowing from one of the many buildings that make up the parliamentary complex.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia De Lille told reporters that the fire was under control. She said it was currently burning in the House of Commons, but had been confined to other areas.

De Lille said there were no reports of injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

The first reports indicated that the fire started in an office space and spread to a gym, says Jean-Pierre Smith, a member of Cape Town’s mayoral committee responsible for safety and security.

Thick smoke billowed from the roof of the building and from the entrance when the rescue service sprayed water inside.

