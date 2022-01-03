Firefighters say South African parliament is burning “under control”

A huge fire that destroyed a large part of South Africa’s parliament has come under control, firefighters said on Monday, a day before a suspect would appear in court for the fire.

The fire broke out early on Sunday in the oldest wing of the parliament complex and dozens of crews fought throughout the day to put out the flames.

– The fire came under control during the night, says spokeswoman Jermaine Carelse and added that the fire was still burning in the part of the building where it started, which was completed in 1884 and has wooden panels.

Officials said the entire section that contained the National Assembly had been destroyed.

“The biggest damage is in the National Assembly building,” Carelse said. “It will not be used for several months.”

Earlier, Parliament spokesman Moloto Mothapo said the roof of the National Assembly had collapsed and that the fire was “so intense” in that part of the building that firefighters had been forced to withdraw.

“The whole house where the members are sitting … has burned down,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters at the scene on Sunday that a man had been detained and that the building’s sprinkler system had apparently failed.

‘Criminal cases’

“A man has been arrested inside parliament, he is still being questioned. We have opened a criminal case,” police spokeswoman Thandi Mbambo said, adding that the suspect will appear in court on Tuesday.

The parliament building houses a collection of rare books and the original copy of the former African national anthem “Die Stem van Suid-Afrika” (“The Voice of South Africa”), which was already damaged.

The full extent of the fire damage was still being evaluated.

On Monday, the President of Parliament would meet with the Minister for Public Works, Patricia de Lille, to assess the devastation.

Jean-Pierre Smith, Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, told reporters that the entire complex had suffered extensive water and fire damage and “nothing” was left of that part of the historic part.

This is where the Parliament’s treasures, including about 4,000 cultural heritage and works of art, some dating from the 17th century, are kept.

These include the 120-meter-long (390-foot) Keiskamma wallpaper, named after a river in the southeastern part of the country, which traces South Africa’s history from the first indigenous people, San, to the historic democratic elections of 1994.

After ravaging the older wing of the building, the flames spread to newer parts of the complex that are currently in use.

Second fire in one year

About 70 firefighters were deployed on Sunday, some using a faucet to spray water on the fire. About 20 were left at the site on Monday to put out the remaining flames.

Pictures broadcast on television had previously shown giant flames jumping from the ceiling.

The area around the fire was quickly cordoned off, with the barrier extending to a square where flowers were still displayed in front of the nearby St. George’s Cathedral, where the anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral took place on Saturday.

Cape Town has been home to the South African Parliament since 1910, when separate administrations formed a union under British rule and became a forerunner of the modern South African Republic.

The site includes the National Assembly and the upper house of the National Council of Provinces, while the government is based in Pretoria.

It was in Parliament that South Africa’s last apartheid president, FW de Klerk, in 1990 announced plans to end the brutal white minority regime.

The Riksdag houses consist of three sections, with the newer additions built in the 1920s and 1980s.

In March, another fire also broke out in the older wing of the Riksdag, but it could be quickly extinguished.

Cape Town was hit by another major fire in April, when a fire on the famous Table Mountain overlooking the city spread and ravaged part of the University of Cape Town’s library with a unique collection of African archives.

