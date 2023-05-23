First Champions League Qualification in 20 Years for Newcastle

Newcastle has secured its place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after drawing with Leicester 0-0 in the English Premier League on Monday. This milestone moment marks the start of an ambitious journey for the Saudi-controlled club which has the resources and determination to become a major force in European soccer.

Newcastle’s point in the game ensures it cannot be denied a top-four finish heading into its final game of the season, at Chelsea on Sunday.

Leicester has a far more pressing campaign-closer, with the team still in the relegation zone and needing a win at home to West Ham to avoid falling into the second-tier Championship, seven years after winning the Premier League at preseason odds of 5,000-1 in a sporting fairytale.

Newcastle dominated in the game against Leicester at St. James’ Park, hitting the post three times through Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, and Bruno Guimaraes, and forcing a series of saves from goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

Despite the thrilling game, Newcastle is last in Europe’s top club competition in 2003, when it reached the second group stage before finishing below Barcelona and Inter Milan. Newcastle’s players will now be mingling with these European heavyweights next season.

“We beat Juventus here 1-0 and I’ve seen that on DVDs – to hopefully be a part of it and be involved in those nights is something special,” Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff said.

Newcastle has moved a point ahead of Manchester United, which can also secure a top-four spot by avoiding defeat at home to Chelsea on Thursday. United is the only team that fifth-placed Liverpool can catch now.

Playing in the Champions League so soon is probably beyond the expectations of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which completed a 300-million-pound ($409 million) buyout of Newcastle in October 2021 and has spent methodically rather than lavishly since.

“If you told us two years ago this was going to happen, we wouldn’t have believed you,” Longstaff said.

Leicester has climbed above Leeds on goal difference and is in third-to-last place, two points behind Everton.

With last-placed Southampton already confirmed as relegated, two of Leeds, Leicester, and Everton will also go down.

“We’ve got to win the game,” Leicester defender Harry Souttar said of the West Ham match. “We’ll go in there with a positive mindset and whatever happens, happens.”

