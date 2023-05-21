First-ever French Presidential Visit to Mongolia Made by Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron paid a significant visit to Mongolia on Sunday, becoming the first French president to do so. The country, nestled between China and Russia, is of growing strategic interest in the West. Upon landing in Ulaanbaatar after attending the G7 summit in Japan, Macron was welcomed by a traditional Mongolian guard of honour. At Sukhbaatar Square, the French president attended a reception alongside a statue of Mongolian hero Damdin Sukhbaatar and a monument to Genghis Khan. The visit comes as France increases diplomacy with countries that have not explicitly condemned Russia following its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

In Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Macron dined at the museum of Genghis Khan to signify a historic moment. Mongolia is looking to diversify its partnerships to better contend with China and Russia. France is seeking to widen its options, specifically for Russia’s neighbours, and allow for European diversification of energy supplies. Mongolia has been the subject of growing interest from the US in recent years as part of a strategy to curb China’s influence. The vast country has struggled with political instability since its first democratic constitution in 1992. Roughly 86% of its exports go to China, with half being coal.