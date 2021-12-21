First full day of jury deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial

A New York jury on Tuesday resumed deliberations on the fate of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of recruiting and grooming girls to be abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, the 59-year-old daughter of former newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, faces an effective life sentence if convicted of all six counts after a three-week high-profile trial in Manhattan.

They had already deliberated for about an hour Monday afternoon, following final arguments and lengthy instructions from Judge Alison Nathan on how they should weigh up the sex trafficking charges.

They must reach a unanimous decision at each count. If they cannot agree, the judge could declare the trial null.

The charges against Maxwell stem from 1994 to 2004. Four of Epstein’s alleged victims testified during the trial. Two said they were as young as 14 when Maxwell allegedly began grooming and arranging for Epstein to receive massages that resulted in sexual activity.

One, identified only as “Jane”, detailed how Maxwell recruited her to summer camp and made her feel “special.”

He said sexual encounters with Epstein became routine, and that Maxwell was present at times.

Another, named “Carolyn,” said she was usually paid $ 300 after sexual encounters with Epstein, often by Maxwell herself.

A third alleged victim was Annie Farmer, now 42, who said Maxwell fondled her breasts as a teenager on Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

US money manager Epstein, 66, committed suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own trial for sex crimes. Maxwell was arrested the following year.

‘Sophisticated predator’

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which have been behind bars for a total of up to 80 years. The prosecution described her as a “sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing.”

US prosecutor Alison Moe argued that Maxwell was “the key” to Epstein’s plan to lure young women for massages, during which he would sexually abuse them.

“Epstein liked underage girls, he liked to touch underage girls. Maxwell knew it,” Moe accused, recalling that three of the four victims testified that Maxwell had participated in the sexual acts, touching their breasts.

Moe also said that Maxwell had been the “mistress of the house” at the Epstein properties, handling every detail, including the selection of lotions and oils for massages, which always ended in sexual acts.

Maxwell “was Epstein’s partner in crime,” Moe said. “It is time to hold her accountable.”

Maxwell’s defense team responded during their own closing arguments, arguing that there was a “lack of evidence” to convict.

They questioned the ability of the accusers to recall events from a quarter of a century ago. The team also argued that Maxwell was being used as a “scapegoat” for Epstein’s crimes after he evaded justice.

‘No need’ to testify

Specifically, the jury must say whether Maxwell encouraged Jane to have sex with Epstein between 1994 and 1997, when Jane was only 14 to 17 years old. They must also determine if Maxwell is guilty of sex trafficking Carolyn, also a minor at the time, between 2001 and 2004.

Three of the other six charges involve conspiracy to traffic or lure minors into having sex with Maxwell herself.

The trial was expected to last until January, but Maxwell now faces the possibility of knowing his fate before Christmas Day, his 60th birthday.

Conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking carries a maximum sentence of 40 years. Minor charges have terms of five or ten years.

Maxwell refused to take the stand, but made a brief statement before the judge on Friday.

“Your honor, the government has not proven your case beyond a reasonable doubt, so you do not need to testify,” he said.

