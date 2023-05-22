First Saudi Astronauts Launched by SpaceX on Private Voyage to Space Station

The International Space Station saw its second-ever private mission launch on Sunday, carrying a Saudi man and woman, who represent the first citizens from their country to travel to the orbiting outpost. The mission, organized by Axiom Space company, saw the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket take off from Kennedy Space Center on Florida’s east coast. The Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) crew aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket includes former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and American entrepreneur John Shoffner, accompanying Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni. The team is set to spend around 10 days on board the ISS, with some 20 experiments planned, including studying the behavior of stem cells in zero gravity. The mission marks the latest move by Saudi Arabia to revamp its ultraconservative image and is part of its program to send astronauts into space. Axiom Space is using these missions as a first step towards its own space station, with the first module expected to launch in 2025.