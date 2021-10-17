Floods and landslides kill dozens in southwest India

At least 25 people were killed in landslides and floods triggered by heavy rains in southwestern India, authorities said on Sunday, as rescuers searched for survivors in muddy debris and the military carried emergency supplies.

Residents were isolated in parts of the coastal state of Kerala as the rains, which began to intensify since Friday night, increased rivers and flooded roads.

Some 11 bodies have so far been found in Idukki district and another 14 in Kottayam district, authorities told AFP, after the areas were hit by landslides and flash floods.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been established, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

The Army, Navy and Air Force are assisting with flood relief and rescue operations. Officials could not say how many people were missing.

“It was my livelihood. Everything is gone,” a distraught man told Kerala news channel Manorama TV in the town of Koottickal in Kottayam, which was hit by a landslide.

“The hill broke near us. There has been a lot of damage and loss. The house is gone. The children are gone,” added a Koottickal woman.

Video shared on social media showed buses and cars submerged in the floods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences and said authorities were working to help those affected or hit by the flood.

India’s Meteorological Department said heavy rains, caused by an area of ​​low pressure over the southeastern Arabian Sea and Kerala, are expected to subside on Monday.

In northern India, some states, including the Himalayan regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, are forecast to experience “heavy to very heavy rains” in the next two to three days, the meteorological bureau said.

The northern weather system would be caused by an area of ​​low pressure over Afghanistan and its surroundings interacting with strong winds from the Bay of Bengal, he added.

In 2018, nearly 500 people died in Kerala when it was devastated by the worst floods to hit the state in nearly a century.

