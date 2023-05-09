Following two mass shootings, Serbians protest against gun violence

Tens of thousands of Serbians took to the streets on Monday to protest against the recent shootings which left 17 people dead. The demonstrations were demanding better security, a ban on violent TV content, and the resignation of key ministers. The crowd solemnly marched through the centre of the capital Belgrade, carrying a banner saying “Serbia Against Violence”. “We have gathered here to pay our last respects, to do our best so this never happens again, anywhere,” said Borivoje Plecevic from Belgrade. Last week, a schoolboy brought two handguns to his school and killed eight pupils and a security guard. The day after, a 21-year-old man brandishing an assault rifle and a pistol killed eight and wounded 14 people. Both shooters surrendered to the police. Protesters and opposition supporters demanded a shutdown of TV stations and tabloids which they accused of promoting violent and vulgar content. Vucic and his allies deny the accusations while opposition parties accuse President Aleksandar Vucic and his ruling populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of autocracy, oppressing media freedoms, violence against political opponents, corruption, and links with organised crime. Vucic said protesters on Monday were trying to force him to step down and destabilise the country. He was ready to test his party’s popularity in a snap vote but did not specify the date. Parliamentary elections in Serbia are due in 2026 and a presidential contest in 2027. Protesters also called for the resignations of Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic and Aleksandar Vulin, the director of the state security agency, and the dismissal of the government’s Regulatory Committee for Electronic Media (REM) within a week. Demonstrators demanded an emergency parliamentary session and a debate about the overall security situation. Similar protests were held in several other Serbian cities. In response to the shootings, Serbia’s police on Monday started a one-month amnesty for surrendering illegal weapons. Over 1,500 weapons were handed over on the first day. Vucic announced police checks of registered gun owners. Serbia has a deeply entrenched gun culture and is awash with military-grade weapons and ordnance in private hands after the wars of the 1990s that tore apart the former Yugoslavia. (REUTERS)