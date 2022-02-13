Footballer ‘Not Good’ Zuma has pulled out of the squad days after posting a cat abuse video

The London club announced, on Sunday, the withdrawal of Kurt Zouma from the West Ham team to face Leicester, Sunday, after he felt “unwell” during the warm-up period.

The French defender was initially named to David Moyes’ starting lineup despite outrage in recent days over a video clip that showed Zuma physically abusing his cat.

And West Ham tweeted from the club’s official account, “Issa Diop will replace Kurt Zouma in the starting lineup because he is sick.”

Zuma was fined a maximum of two weeks’ wages, reportedly around £250,000 ($340,000), but Moyes insisted on Friday he remained available for selection.

The center back started in the 1-0 win over Watford on Tuesday, just hours after the video was posted, and was booed by both groups of fans.

Zuma has lost his sponsorship deal with sportswear giant Adidas due to the disturbing video of him hitting, kicking and throwing a shoe at the animal as laughter is heard in the background.

West Ham also lost sponsors with insurance and investment firm Vitality and Experience Kissimmee, the Florida City Tourism Board, and withdrew their support.

The RSPCA and Essex police work together to investigate the incident, as the animal charity takes Zouma’s pet to check for his safety.

“I don’t think the club can take more action or any faster,” Moyes said on Friday. “West Ham have fined the maximum wage. We all accept that the behavior is appalling and demonic.”

But his refusal to bring down the 27-year-old sparked widespread criticism of the former Manchester United manager.

Dagenham and Redbridge National League club Nadia arrested Zuma’s brother Yuan, who is believed to have filmed the video.

West Ham, who are fourth in the Premier League, aim to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history by finishing fourth in the Premier League.

(AFP)