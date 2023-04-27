Foreign powers seek extended truce in Sudan as gunfire reverberates in Khartoum

The conflict in Sudan continues as the army and a paramilitary force engage in battle in Khartoum, putting to the test the efforts of the US and Africa to pause the conflict. The fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has resulted in hundreds of deaths and turned residential areas into war zones, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee for their lives. The RSF accused the army of carrying out air strikes and spreading false rumours but made no reference to a proposal for talks that came from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Though the existing three-day ceasefire brought a partial lull in fighting, air strikes and anti-aircraft fire could still be heard in Khartoum and nearby cities. The conflict has also spread to the western province of Darfur, where at least 52 people died in attacks on residential neighbourhoods in the town of El Geneina. The conflict has led to rising numbers of refugees across Sudan’s borders, increasing pressure on humanitarian aid efforts. Despite ongoing evacuation efforts, many foreign nationals remain stuck in Sudan as the situation continues to deteriorate. Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors’ Union said that 60 out of 86 hospitals in conflict zones had stopped operating.