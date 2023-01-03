Former Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit is underneath investigation for sexual assault

French authorities opened a preliminary investigation final month into allegations that the previous Paris bishop dedicated a “sexual assault on a susceptible individual,” prosecutors stated Tuesday.

They stated that the investigation was opened primarily based on a report submitted by the Archdiocese of Paris.

Michel Aupetit provided to resign in late 2021 after media reviews of him having an intimate relationship with a lady in 2012 previous to taking on, allegations he has emphatically denied. Pope Francis accepted the resignation.

French broadcaster BFMTV reported that the connection was with a susceptible individual underneath judicial safety.

A supply near the case advised AFP that the investigation is wanting into “emails” between Opetit and the lady, whose consent should be confirmed in gentle of her psychological well being.

The diocese confirmed in a press release on Tuesday night that it had submitted the report, and stated it was “not ready to determine whether or not the details in query are substantiated or in the event that they represent a criminal offense.”

The cleric’s lawyer, Jan Reinhart, declined to remark.

“We’ve got completely no information of a criticism, so we can not touch upon the matter,” he stated.

A spokeswoman for the diocese stated in 2021 that Oppetit “had ambiguous habits with somebody he was very near,” including that it was “not a love affair,” not sexual.

However she stated the provide to step down was “not an act of contrition”.

The Bishop of Aupetit In the course of the April 2019 fireplace that destroyed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, he made common tv appearances to precise concern in regards to the catastrophe and mobilize funds for the rebuilding effort.

Catholic monks are dedicated to celibacy underneath Church doctrine and intention to observe sexual abstinence.

The French Church continues to be reeling from the publication in October 2021 of a devastating report by an impartial fee, which estimated that Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 kids since 1950.

The pope has needed to cope with a torrent of allegations of sexual abuse by monks since his election in 2013.

French prosecutors are additionally investigating Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop who was made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006, after he publicly admitted to “reprehensible” acts with a 14-year-old woman within the Eighties.

He was one among 11 former French bishops or ministers accused of sexual violence in a stunning announcement by the French Catholic Church in November.

(AFP)