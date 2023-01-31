Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro is making use of for a six-month vacationer visa to america

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonarotto has utilized for a six-month vacationer visa to remain in america, his lawyer stated Monday, regardless of calls to revoke any US visas within the wake of violent protests in Brasilia.

The US acquired his software on Friday, his lawyer, Philip Alexander, stated, including that Bolsonaruel will stay in america till his software is suspended.

“He wish to take a while off, clear his head and luxuriate in being a vacationer in america for a couple of months earlier than deciding on his subsequent transfer,” Alexander stated in an emailed response to Reuters.

“Whether or not or not he makes use of the total six months is as much as him and which technique we conform to embark upon based mostly on his plans as they’re developed,” Alexander added.

The Monetary Occasions first reported that Bolsonarohad had utilized for a vacationer visa.

A State Division spokesperson stated visa data are confidential beneath US legislation, including that the division can not talk about the specifics of particular person visa instances.

The far-right Bolsonaro headed to Florida two days earlier than his time period ended on January 1, and left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took workplace, earlier than supporters of the previous president stormed the capital.

Bolsonaro’s supporters ransacked Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Courtroom and presidential palace, calling for a army coup to annul the October elections received by Lula.

Brazil’s Supreme Courtroom has agreed to open an investigation into Bolsonaro for allegedly encouraging anti-democratic protests that ended together with his supporters storming authorities buildings in Brasilia.

Earlier this month, 41 Democratic members of the US Home of Representatives requested US President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday to cooperate with Brazil’s investigation into violent protests in Brasilia and to revoke any US visa Bolsonaro obtained.

The State Division stated that a person who entered america on so-called “A” visas meant for diplomats and heads of state should go away the nation inside 30 days or apply for a change of immigration standing if they aren’t. Longer on official enterprise, it’s believed that Bolsonaros entered on such a visa.

