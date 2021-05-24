Former Formula 1 race boss Max Mosley dies at the age of 81

Max Mosley, the former head of Formula 1’s governing body, has died of cancer at the age of 81, his family said Monday.

“Max Mosley’s family can confirm that he died last night after a long battle with cancer. They are asking to mourn privately,” said a family statement.

His longtime friend and motorsport ally, Bernie Ecclestone, paid tribute.

“We were like brothers for 50 odd years,” Ecclestone, 90, told Reuters by phone from Ibiza. “It is better that he is gone than to suffer as he did.”

Everyone in Formula 1 is deeply saddened by the death of Max Mosley

From team owner to FIA president, he transformed our sport – and his legacy, especially in safety, will last for generations

Our thoughts are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/DPrqazxS9r

– Formula 1 (@ F1) May 24, 2021

The youngest son of Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British fascist movement in the 1930s, Mosley was a racing driver, team owner and lawyer before becoming president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) in 1993.

He won a high-profile privacy case against the News of the World newspaper in 2008 after it said he participated in a “sick Nazi orgy.”

He later financially supported plaintiffs’ legal costs in newspaper hacking cases.

We are deeply saddened by the news of Max Mosley’s passing. He was passionate about motorsport and as president of the @FIA, he made an immensely valuable contribution to improving safety in the sport. @ScuderiaFerrari offers sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/8MmrnYucWN

– Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 24, 2021

Oxford-educated Mosley and Ecclestone, who was the son of a trawlerman, forged a close alliance.

Together they formed a double act in running the sport as it grew from amateurish beginnings to a $ 1 billion company, while also implementing much-needed safety precautions.

“We had disagreements, but we could talk about it and find out what they were,” said Ecclestone.

“He was a very simple man, Max. He did a lot for the sport, did a lot for the general industry to make sure people were following the right rules when building cars for the road,” he said.

“If he thought something had to be done, and someone had to be punished, then Max was the man to do it.”

McLaren Racing offers its condolences and condolences to the family and friends of former FIA President Max Mosley on the news of his passing.

His tenure was defined by the great advances in motorsport safety and global mobility that continues to this day. pic.twitter.com/hf6CVZA4Fb

– McLaren (@ McLarenF1) May 24, 2021

One such penalty famously included a $ 100 million fine for McLaren, who also lost all constructors’ championship points, in a 2007 espionage controversy involving Ferrari data.

(REUTERS)