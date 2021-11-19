Former Georgia President Saakashvili agrees to end 50-day hunger strike

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili agreed on Friday to end a 50-day hunger strike after authorities transferred him to a military hospital, his lawyers said.

Lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told Reuters that the former leader would be transferred from a prison hospital in the capital, Tbilisi, to the military hospital in the city of Gori on Friday night.

The transfer, proposed by Georgia’s Justice Ministry earlier in the day, appeared to mark a breakthrough in a lengthy confrontation that had prompted the United States and others to raise concerns about his health.

The 53-year-old was arrested on October 1 after returning from exile to mobilize the opposition on the eve of local elections. He faces six years in prison after being convicted in absentia in 2018 for abusing his post during his 2004-2013 presidency, charges he rejects on political grounds.

Another of his lawyers, Nika Gvaramia, was quoted by the Sputnik Georgia news service asking Saakashvili’s supporters to leave the vicinity of the prison hospital so that nothing would interfere with the transfer.

Georgia’s human rights commissioner said Wednesday that Saakashvili was being mistreated by other inmates at the prison hospital and needed to be transferred to intensive care to avoid the risk of heart failure, internal bleeding and coma after more than a month and half on hunger strike. .

Until Friday, he had insisted on being transferred to a civil hospital.

Saakashvili seized power through a peaceful “Rose Revolution” in 2003 and led the country as president from 2004 to 2013, during which time he implemented pro-Western reforms, but led the country into a disastrous war with Russia.

His case has drawn thousands of his supporters to the streets in recent weeks and increased political tensions in the country of 3.7 million people.

The Georgian president has said that Saakashvili would not be pardoned. The United States on Thursday urged Georgia to treat him “with justice and dignity” and was closely monitoring his situation.

(REUTERS)