Former Honduran President Orlando Hernandez has been extradited to the US on drug expenses

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited to the US on Thursday to face trial on expenses of serving to smuggle a whole bunch of tons of cocaine into America.

The 53-year-old, whose job as president from 2014-2022 has been affected by allegations of corruption, dangers spending the remainder of his life in jail if convicted.

AFP witnessed Hernandez leaving an air base in Tegucigalpa on a DEA airplane sure for the US.

Hernandez is accused of facilitating the smuggling of about 500 tons of cocaine – primarily from Colombia and Venezuela – into the US by way of Honduras since 2004, lengthy earlier than his presidency.

In flip, he allegedly obtained “tens of millions of {dollars} in bribes… from a number of drug trafficking organizations in Honduras, Mexico and elsewhere,” based on a US embassy doc.

Even three weeks after he left workplace after the election, an arrest warrant was issued for Hernandez at Washington’s request, and he surrendered to police on February 15.

He was subsequently held within the police particular forces jail within the capital, Tegucigalpa.

Hernandez portrayed himself as an ally in the US’ conflict on medication throughout his tenure, serving to to extradite a number of drug lords.

Washington even backed his re-election in 2017 regardless of the constitutional one-term restrict and accusations of vote rigging.

However a number of drug sellers have since informed US prosecutors that that they had paid bribes to the president’s inside circle, and by the point he left workplace, US drug regulators had been prepared to maneuver in opposition to Hernandez.

US “drug state” prosecutors say the previous president turned Honduras right into a “drug state” by involving the army, police and civilians in smuggling medication into the US.

Certainly one of Hernandez’s alleged aides, Giovanni Fuentes Ramirez, was sentenced in the US in February to life imprisonment and a $151.7 million fantastic for smuggling tons of cocaine with the assistance of the previous president, based on prosecutors.

His brother, former Congressman Tony Hernandez, was sentenced to life in jail in the US in March 2021 for the drug trafficking offenses of which Juan Orlando Hernandez was stated to be a conspirator.

This month, a decide licensed the extradition to the US of former nationwide police chief Juan Carlos Bonilla, who’s accused of working drug-trafficking operations for Hernandez.

The previous president denies the allegations in opposition to him.

Hernandez left workplace on January 27 when leftist Xiumara Castro grew to become president of this nation, which has a poverty price of at the very least 60 p.c amongst its inhabitants of 10 million.

On March 28, Honduras’ 15-member Supreme Court docket – all judges appointed throughout Hernandez’s first time period – confirmed his extradition.

In an announcement, the previous president’s household protested his “innocence” and stated he was “a sufferer of retaliation by drug traffickers who he himself delivered or compelled to flee to the US.”

Family stated they lied about Hernandez in an try to melt their sentences.

(AFP)