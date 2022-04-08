Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo visits Dukouy, web site of the 2011 bloodbath

Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo Duquesne visited the west of the nation on Friday, the notorious web site of the bloodbath of greater than 800 folks in 2011 throughout the post-election disaster that ended with Gbagbo’s arrest.

On Friday, former President of Ivory Coast Laurent Gbagbo visited the location of the Duékoima bloodbath. “He was greeting the individuals who had been ready for him for hours,” mentioned Hanan Faradjani of France 24 from Duekou.

“He has simply made his strategy to this memorial erected in honor of the individuals who died throughout this bloodbath in 2011. In fact it is a very symbolic occasion, a really symbolic go to; He returned to Ivory Coast in 2021.”

On the identical time, Faradjani continued, “There may be clearly a way that this has a political dimension as properly, particularly since this area has traditionally been in his curiosity – when he was in energy, they have been primarily in his favour – and it appears that evidently they have been. We nonetheless help him in the present day although What occurred greater than 11 years in the past.”

