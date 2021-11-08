Former jailed Georgia President Saakashvili was transferred to the prison hospital amid a hunger strike

Georgia’s jailed former president and opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike for weeks, was transferred to a prison hospital on Monday, authorities said.

“To prevent the deterioration of Mikheil Saakashvili’s health condition and due to an increased risk to (his) safety, he was transferred from prison number 12 to medical facility number 18 for inmates,” the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a statement. release.

The announcement came as his supporters were preparing to demonstrate in Tbilisi to seek his hospitalization in a civil clinic, as advised by doctors, rather than in a prison hospital.

Earlier Monday, doctors who examined Saakashvili said he was “at high risk for systemic complications and urgently needs to be treated in a … high-tech clinic.”

Georgia ombudsman Nino Lomjaria said the prison hospital did not meet the doctors’ criteria.

The president of Georgia from 2004 to 2013, Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 upon his return from exile in Ukraine.

He has refused to eat for 39 days to protest his imprisonment, which he says is politically motivated.

Saakashvili’s imprisonment has further fueled a political crisis that has gripped Georgia since last year, after the opposition denounced fraud in the parliamentary elections narrowly won by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The arrest of the flamboyant pro-Western reformer sparked the largest anti-government demonstrations Georgia has seen in a decade.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili recently caused an uproar by saying that Saakashvili “has the right to commit suicide” and that the government had been forced to arrest him because he refused to abandon politics.

Critics have accused Georgian Dream of using criminal proceedings to punish political opponents and journalists.

(AFP)