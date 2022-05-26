Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan points ultimatum after protest rally

Deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved a protest march of his supporters on Thursday after clashes with police exterior parliament the earlier night, however warned they might return until elections are referred to as inside six days.

Khan stated the vote of confidence that ousted him and led to the formation of the coalition authorities led by Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif final month was the results of a US plot, and he’s calling for brand new elections to point out his nationwide assist.

“I offers you six days. Elections can be introduced in six days,” Khan stated from atop a truck after he and hundreds of his supporters arrived in Islamabad, including that parliament ought to be dissolved for brand new elections in June.

He warned the federal government that he would transfer to the capital once more if it didn’t meet the calls for.

Khan had mobilized hundreds of supporters for Islamabad, with plans to occupy a delicate a part of the capital till Sharif gave in to his demand for brand new elections.

The Supreme Court docket had ordered the federal government late Wednesday night time to take away all police boundaries on the entry and exit routes into town, and to offer Khan’s supporters a delegated open place to carry their gathering.

However the protesters didn’t comply with court docket orders, and tons of reached the guts of the capital, the place they fought battles with police over the course of a number of hours earlier than Khan and the principle protest physique entered town.

Police fired tear gasoline and batons on the forefront of the protest march, and arrested tons of of protesters, who set hearth to bushes, autos, outlets and a bus cease, as they superior on the capital’s most important highway resulting in Parliament.

Data Minister Maryam Aurangzeb stated a minimum of 18 police and paramilitary forces had been injured after dozens of protesters broke by the final safety line of protection to get exterior the parliament constructing.

The clashes additionally unfold to a number of cities within the Punjab province and the southern port metropolis of Karachi.

The federal government stated Khan’s rally was unlawful and accused him of attempting to deliver protesters to Islamabad with “evil intentions”.

On Thursday, police started eradicating transport containers used to dam main roads out and in of the capital.

Officers stated roads to essential civilian websites, authorities places of work and diplomatic missions had been additionally closed.

Limitations have additionally been positioned throughout entry and exit factors to all main cities in Punjab, and throughout the Grant Trunk Highway, which connects the central province and northwest Pakistan.

