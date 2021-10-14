Former Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wins presidential nomination from French Socialists

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has been nominated as the presidential candidate of the Socialist Party of France, the results of the party’s partial vote showed on Thursday, even as she languishes in the race to oust incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

The 62-year-old politician, who announced her plans to run for president a month ago, aims to revive the fortunes of the embattled Socialists in the April elections with a campaign emphasizing environmental and social issues.

She won more than 72 percent of the votes cast by party members Thursday night, with more than 90 percent of the total votes counted, said the Socialists’ first secretary, Olivier Faure.

He beat another candidate, former agriculture minister Stephane Le Foll.

Hidalgo’s campaign performance so far has been viewed as mediocre.

Polls show that only four to seven percent of voters would vote for the daughter of Spanish immigrants if the elections were held today.

Hidalgo is one of the few women who aspire to become France’s first female president in a field crowded with Macron’s rivals.

The centrist president has yet to confirm that he is seeking a second five-year term, but is expected to do so.

Polls currently show that her closest rival is either the far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen or the ultra-nationalist television pundit Eric Zemmour, who is toying with the idea of ​​running for the Elysee Palace.

They also show that the left continues to lose support, four years after the unpopular socialist president Francois Hollande resigned after a single term.

Many members of the Greens party, which is also on the left, hope that Hidalgo will resign his presidential candidacy and back his candidate Yannick Jadot to avoid dividing the vote of the left.

But Hidalgo, who took on motorists in Paris over his attempt to banish cars from parts of the capital, has insisted that he will stay in the race “until the end.”

She points to her experience as mayor of the capital since 2014, leading the response to terrorist attacks, a major Notre-Dame cathedral fire, and other major events, to back up her claim that she is the left’s best choice to the highest position.

Her team has promised that it will step up its campaign now that it has been formally nominated.

“Anne Hidalgo is very determined and will show that she is in the race,” said her campaign manager, Johanna Rolland.

