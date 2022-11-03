Former Prime Minister Imran Khan shot himself within the leg throughout a rally in japanese Pakistan

An aide mentioned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot within the leg on Thursday when his convoy was shot within the east of the nation.

A member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf celebration mentioned a number of of his colleagues have been injured amid stories that certainly one of them had been killed.

“A person opened hearth with an computerized weapon and several other folks have been injured. Imran Khan was additionally wounded,” Asad Omar informed Reuters. Khan was taken to hospital.

The assault occurred in Wazirabad, 200 km from the capital, Islamabad.

Former cricketer Khan, 70, was main a protest rally in Islamabad to demand early elections, and tons of of individuals have been within the convoy.

It is a tip, mentioned PTI spokesman Fouad Chaudhry.

“Imran Khan and (celebration colleague) Faisal Javed have been shot. A bullet hit I.Ok.’s leg and so they have been taken to hospital for remedy,” Chaudhry informed Reuters.

“A lot of our colleagues have been injured, and we heard that certainly one of them died,” Javid, who had blood on his garments, informed Geo TV from the hospital.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the capturing incident and ordered the Minister of Inside to open an instantaneous investigation.

Since he was ousted in April by a parliamentary vote, Khan has held rallies throughout Pakistan, sparking opposition in opposition to the federal government struggling to drag the economic system out of the disaster the Khan administration has left in it.

Khan was planning to drive the motorized caravan slowly northward on the Grand Trunk Highway to Islamabad, attracting extra assist alongside the route earlier than coming into the capital.

“I wish to share with you all. This isn’t for politics, private acquire or overthrowing the federal government…That is bringing actual freedom to the nation,” Khan mentioned in a video message on the eve of the rally.

(Reuters)