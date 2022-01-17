Former Ukrainian President Poroshenko arrives in Kiev to be charged with treason

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko landed in Kiev on Monday to face charges of treason in a case he says was trumped by allies of his successor, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

During a short break at the border checkpoint after arriving on a flight from Warsaw, he accused the border guards of taking his passport. He later appeared in front of a crowd of flag-waving supporters outside the airport.

Poroshenko’s return creates a settlement with Zelensky’s government in what critics say is an ill-condemned distraction at a time when Ukraine is preparing for a possible Russian military offensive and is appealing to Western allies for support.

Western diplomats demanded political unity in Ukraine ahead of Poroshenko’s arrival.

Poroshenko is being investigated for alleged treason linked to the financing of Russian-backed separatist fighters through illegal coal sales during his 2014-15 tenure. His party accused Zelenskiy of a ruthless attempt to silence political opposition.

Zelensky’s administration says prosecutors and the judiciary are independent and accuses Poroshenko of believing he is above the law.

“We are not here to protect Poroshenko, but to unite and protect Ukraine,” Poroshenko told the crowd.

At a briefing, Tetiana Sapyan, spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR), said Poroshenko had been summoned to appear in court later Monday.

“But Petro Poroshenko refused to accept procedural documents, ignoring the investigator’s legal requirements, and at the same time physically resisting the people who were with him, which were recorded on video recordings.”

Ukraine and its allies have sounded the alarm about tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near its borders.

After days of diplomacy last week, there was no breakthrough, the United States said on Friday that Russia was preparing a pretext for an attack, something the Kremlin dismissed as “unfounded”.

(REUTERS)