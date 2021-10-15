Former President Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted two days ago to a hospital in Irvine, California, where he is being treated for a non-COVID-19 infection, a spokesman said Thursday.

Clinton, 75, was admitted Tuesday night to the ICU Medical Center in Irvine “for a non-COVID-19 infection,” Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said. “He is on the mend, in a good mood and incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff who gave him excellent care.”

The former president went to the hospital after feeling fatigued and was diagnosed with sepsis, a bloodstream infection that doctors believe started as a urinary tract infection, CNN reported, citing his doctors.

Clinton’s doctors, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, said in a statement that he was “admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and given intravenous antibiotics and fluids.”

“He remains in the hospital for continuous follow-up,” they said. “After two days of treatment, her white blood cell count is dropping and she is responding well to antibiotics.”

They added: “We hope he will go home soon.”

Clinton, a Democrat who was president from 1993 to 2001, has had health problems in the past, including quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and a procedure in 2010 to open a blocked artery in his heart with two stents. CNN reported that Clinton’s current stay in the hospital is not related to her heart problems.

CNN also reported that the former president was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and that he was not on a ventilator, according to doctors who treated the former president of the University of California Medical Center in Irvine, California.

The former Arkansas governor came to the White House by defeating the incumbent president, Republican George HW Bush, and served during a period of marked partisanship in Washington, a harbinger of today’s bitter political state.

Clinton won reelection in 1996 against Republican Senator Bob Dole.

Clinton endured tough political battles with the Republicans.

He was indicted in 1998 by the Republican-led House of Representatives for his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, but he remained in office when the Senate acquitted him in 1999.

He is known for his remarkable talent for connecting with people and an exceptional understanding of political issues, making him a capable politician and leader.

(REUTERS)